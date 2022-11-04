BD wants fulfilment of all climate accords, treaties

Climate experts, government officials and representative of civil society said on Thursday that they want to see implementation of all the past agreements, treaties, decisions, commitments and pledges made in past conferences.

They want it keeping in view the COP27 Climate Conference scheduled to take place in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, from November 6 to 18.

Environment Minister Md Shahab Uddin told the Daily Observer, "We will seek scaled up adaptation efforts and enhanced funding flows at the COP27 Climate Conference.

Other issues of interest to the vulnerable countries include mitigation, creating an ambitious plan and concerted action to limit global warming to 1.5 C by most carbon polluters.

"But as a developing country we emit 0.4, so instead of mitigation issue we do emphasise on funding and support for adaptation. Our position is clear," said the mininster.

The conference is expected to discuss implementation of Glasgow Climate Pact, as well as revisiting and strengthening of Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), phasing out the use of coal and inefficient fossil fuel subsidies, a just energy transition, and reductions in non-carbon dioxide greenhouse gas emissions, including methane, linked to the Global Methane Pledge and the action on Glasgow Leaders' Declaration on Forests and Land Use.

Bangladesh will also reiterate its call to materialise the pledge of providing $100 billion funds annually to developing countries at the earliest, said Environment Secretary Dr Farhina Ahmed.

"Our government will push the issue of funding to address losses and damage. For a climate vulnerable country like Bangladesh the loss and damage agenda items are very important. We want a specific financing to address the loss and damage," she told the Daily Observer.

In Paris COP21, developed countries promised to provide $100 billion annually to help developing countries tackle climate change impacts from 2020, but in COP26 they said they will not be able to provide the fund until 2023.

Shahab also said that Bangladesh and the other climate vulnerable countries will try to establish a separate fund through negotiations to address the loss and damage suffered.

"We will also discuss the New Collective Quantified Goal (NCQG) issue to seek more funding after 2025, at COP29, Australia plans to host in 2024.

Egypt's COP27 presidency vision is to move from negotiations and planning to implementation, where the host President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi of Egypt said that he believed that COP27 climate conference was an opportunity to show unity against an existential threat that all the members can overcome through concerted action and effective implementation.

Climate expert and Professor Emeritus of Brac Univeristy Ainun Nishat described COP27 as "very important for Bangladesh".

"We are expecting that this conference will provide specific guidelines especially, with regards to adaptation," he said.

"We also expect that COP27 will give us some constructive action on Global Goal on Adaption of enhancing adaptive capacity, strengthening resilience and reducing vulnerability to climate change," he said.

This issue was agreed in Paris COP21 and later it was further elaborated by Glasgow Pact.

"We have prepared the National Adaptation Plan (NAP) for presentation to the UNFCCC in the coming CPP27 Conference; it contains some traditional locally led adaptation methods and measures focused on biodiversity and ecology preservation," he said.

"We the Climate Vulnerable Forum and climate victims countries in NAP identified various interventions, now we need technical and financial support for implementation", he added.

Climate Scientist Saleemul Huq, said that open discussions and substantive decisions about loss and damage were expected from this conference.

"Besides, other issues including finalising and operationalisation of the Santiago network and governance of the Warsaw International Mechanism for loss and damage would be prioritised in the coming dialogue," he said.

Asked about Climate Finance, Huq, also Director of International Centre for Climate Change and Development said that all the climate vulnerable countries including Bangladesh will emphasise on the need for scaling up the provision of predictable, accessible and needs based climate finance.

"We also need technical support and capacity building for adaptation and mitigation for the action and initiatives we have included in our Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs). And in this case we expect the developed countries to provide support including technological support, for capacity building and knowledge sharing," he said.





