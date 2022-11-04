Video
Convicted DIG Mizan fired from service

Published : Friday, 4 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Staff Correspondent

Suspended Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of police Mizanur Rahman, who is now in jail over a corruption case, has been fired from service on Thursday.
The Home Ministry on Thursday issued a notification, signed by Senior Secretary Md Aminul Islam Khan, saying that his termination will be counted from February 23 of 2022 when the High Court sentenced Mizan to three-year in prison. According to the notification, a charge sheet was filed on June 6 in 2019 against Mizanur Rahman (Additional Commissioner of DMP, suspended and attached to the Directorate of Police) on multiple charges including the Prevention of Money Laundering Act -2012. This order has been issued in public interest, added the notification.
On June 26 in 2019, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed a lawsuit against Mizanur Rhaman and suspended ACC director Khandaker Enamul Basir with its Dhaka district coordination office-1 under the Money Laundering Prevention Act.


