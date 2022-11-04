Rangpur City Corpn polls on Dec 17:EC

The Election Commission (EC) is scheduled to hold the Rangpur City Corporation Elections on December 17.

A press release on Thursday said the EC took the decision at its 9th meeting at its Agargaon office.

"Election Commission also decided to use Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) in the elections," said EC Secretary Jahangir Alam and added, "The commission will set up CCTV cameras in and outside of all the polling centres."

Voting will take place from 8:30am to 4:30pm, without any break.

The population of 205.70 square kilometers area of Rangpur City Corporation is about 8 lakh among them voters are 3 lakh 58 thousand. The city corporation was formed on June 28 in 2012.

The last Rangpur elections was held on December 21 in 2017. The first meeting of the elected corporation was held on February 19 in 2018. The term of elected Jatiya Party candidate Mayor Mostafizar Rahman Mostafa will expire on February 18 in 2023.

EC also decided to hold by-elections for general and vacant seats of five municipalities and some union councils on December 29.

The municipalities where elections will be held are Bagha in Rajshahi, Birol in Dinajpur, Boda in Panchgarh, Alfadanga in Faridpur and Banpara in Natore.







