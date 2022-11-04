Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 4 November, 2022, 8:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Rangpur City Corpn polls on Dec 17:EC

Published : Friday, 4 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Staff Correspondent

The Election Commission (EC) is scheduled to hold the Rangpur City Corporation Elections on December 17.
A press release on Thursday said the EC took the decision at its 9th meeting at its Agargaon office.
"Election Commission also decided to use Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) in the elections," said EC Secretary Jahangir Alam and added, "The commission will set up CCTV cameras in and outside of all the polling centres."
Voting will take place from 8:30am to 4:30pm, without any break.   
The population of 205.70 square kilometers area of Rangpur City Corporation is about 8 lakh among them voters are 3 lakh 58 thousand. The city corporation was formed on June 28 in 2012.
The last Rangpur elections was held on December 21 in 2017. The first meeting of the elected corporation was held on February 19 in 2018. The term of elected Jatiya Party candidate Mayor Mostafizar Rahman Mostafa will expire on February 18 in 2023.
EC also decided to hold by-elections for general and vacant seats of five municipalities and some union councils on December 29.
The municipalities where elections will be held are Bagha in Rajshahi, Birol in Dinajpur, Boda in Panchgarh, Alfadanga in Faridpur and Banpara in Natore.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Constitution Day today
PD blamed for pocketing Tk 2.30cr by outsourcing 92 employees
LNG import cut, but suppliers’ number to increase
BD wants fulfilment of all climate accords, treaties
Convicted DIG Mizan fired from service
Rangpur City Corpn polls on Dec 17:EC
9 die of dengue, highest in a day this year
Minister seeks cooperation from all to fight dengue


Latest News
Sunamganj: 5 get life in prison in two rape cases
EU Ambassador calls on FBCCI President
HC Circuit Bench at Chattogram under consideration: Law Minister
Construction of new house for SAFF champ goalkeeper Rupna begins
Killers of Bangabandhu committed jail killing: PM tells JS
After six years, UN climate summit returns to Africa
Biman MD's office assistant involved in question paper leak: DB chief
Bangladesh to host group matches of U-20 Women's Asian Cup
10 million tonnes shipped in Ukraine grain deal: UN chief
G7 ministers meet with Ukraine war, China ties on agenda
Most Read News
Bank transaction hours from 10am-3:30pm from Nov 15
HC Circuit Bench at Chattogram under consideration: Law Minister
PM pays homage to Bangabandhu, four national leaders on 'Jail Killing Day'
Murder of Himadri by unleashing dogs: Death of three convicts upheld
Speedboat services on Bhola-Barishal route suspended ahead of BNP rally
Bid to rape on running bus: Driver jailed for 5 years
Rangpur city polls to be held on December 27
Xiaomi brings Redmi A1+
Four held over attack on Justice Manik's car, DB to deal with case
Khaleda will be sent back to jail if BNP crosses limit: PM
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft