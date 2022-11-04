Video
Home Front Page

Minister seeks cooperation from all to fight dengue

Published : Friday, 4 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Staff Correspondent

Seeking cooperation from all quarters to control dengue, Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperative Minister Md Tazul Islam said it is impossible to prevent this disease without public awareness.
He said this after visiting the 'DNCC Dedicated Covid Hospital', which is now being used for the dengue patients, at Mohakhali in the capital on Thursday.
"We should be more conscious at the individual level," the Minister said and urged everyone to be aware of water accumulation at any place including roofs and construction.
According to the data presented by the Minister, out of one thousand beds, six Coronavirus affected people are taking treatment separately while 105 dengue patients are admitted in this hospital.
Tazul further said there is no shortage in the management for dengue treatment and added that the authorities have prepared four hundred more beds for the patients.
The dengue situation is worse in Singapore, Malaysia, Philippine and Vietnam compared to our country, the Minister added.
He further asked the authorities concerned to do whatever needs to raise public awareness.
DNCC Mayor Md Atikul Islam said the hospital is open to all.


