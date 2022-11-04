Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 4 November, 2022, 8:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Sugar production down due to gas crisis: Minister

Published : Friday, 4 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

A gas supply crisis at mills has reduced the production of sugar and increased the market price, according to Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi.
But sugar can still be bought at the market, the commerce minister said on Thursday following a meeting with a taskforce on inflation and market monitoring.
The minister would not give a straight answer when asked when the supply of sugar would stabilise and prices would return to the level set by the government.
"The supply of sugar needs to be regular," he said. "If the supply is slow, there is a problem. If it returns to normal, it will be sold at the set price."
"I don't see any negative impact on sugar. Sugar is available. There will be no problems until January. However, sugar production has been disrupted by irregular gas supply," he said.
"Mills are not able to produce more than 66 percent of their capacity."
Munshi blamed external factors for the difficulties people were facing due to inflation and said: "It is true that people are suffering. But most of the blame is due to international factors. We cannot change these international issues overnight."
The government was aware that people were suffering due to the rising prices of basic necessities, he said.
The government raised the prices of sugar in the first week of October in an apparent move to catch up with the market as the traders were already selling at higher rates than the previously fixed prices.
The price of refined but loose sugar was fixed at Tk 90 a kg in the retail markets, while the price of packaged sugar was set at Tk 95.
Sugar prices skyrocketed in Dhaka by the end of last week after most stores ran out of supply. Retailers who still had the products were charging customers up to Tk 120 per kg.
The annual demand for sugar in Bangladesh is 2.5 million tonnes. The local mills produce only 100,000 tonnes and the rest is imported.
Sugar prices have increased by 19.5 percent in the past year, according to the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh, although international media reports that the freight cost for imports has decreased.
Importers and refiners blamed a shortage of dollars for imports and a lack of gas to refine the sweetener for the crisis.    bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Constitution Day today
PD blamed for pocketing Tk 2.30cr by outsourcing 92 employees
LNG import cut, but suppliers’ number to increase
BD wants fulfilment of all climate accords, treaties
Convicted DIG Mizan fired from service
Rangpur City Corpn polls on Dec 17:EC
9 die of dengue, highest in a day this year
Minister seeks cooperation from all to fight dengue


Latest News
Sunamganj: 5 get life in prison in two rape cases
EU Ambassador calls on FBCCI President
HC Circuit Bench at Chattogram under consideration: Law Minister
Construction of new house for SAFF champ goalkeeper Rupna begins
Killers of Bangabandhu committed jail killing: PM tells JS
After six years, UN climate summit returns to Africa
Biman MD's office assistant involved in question paper leak: DB chief
Bangladesh to host group matches of U-20 Women's Asian Cup
10 million tonnes shipped in Ukraine grain deal: UN chief
G7 ministers meet with Ukraine war, China ties on agenda
Most Read News
Bank transaction hours from 10am-3:30pm from Nov 15
HC Circuit Bench at Chattogram under consideration: Law Minister
PM pays homage to Bangabandhu, four national leaders on 'Jail Killing Day'
Murder of Himadri by unleashing dogs: Death of three convicts upheld
Speedboat services on Bhola-Barishal route suspended ahead of BNP rally
Bid to rape on running bus: Driver jailed for 5 years
Rangpur city polls to be held on December 27
Xiaomi brings Redmi A1+
Four held over attack on Justice Manik's car, DB to deal with case
Khaleda will be sent back to jail if BNP crosses limit: PM
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft