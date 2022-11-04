Video
Jail Killing Day observed

Homage paid to four nat’l leaders

Published : Friday, 4 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Staff Correspondent

The Jail Killing Day, commemorating the killing of four national leaders inside Dhaka Central Jail on November 3, 1975, was observed across the country on Thursday.
Ruling Awami League (AL) observed the day.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina laid wreaths on the portrait of Bangabandhu at the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in Dhanmondi.
Later, she visited the Banani graveyard and laid wreaths and offered prayers at the graves of Syed Nazrul Islam, Tajuddin Ahmed and Captain Mansur Ali.
The grave of national  leader AHM Quamruzzaman, is in Rajshahi.
The AL hoisted the national flag and the party flag at half-mast at the party's central office at Bangabandhu Avenue as well as at Bangabandhu Bhaban and all units of the party across the country.
To mourn the national leaders, party leaders and activists wore black badge.
AL leaders laid wreaths at the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Bangabandhu Bhaban at Dhanmondi at 7am.
They laid wreaths at the graves of Syed Nazrul Islam, Tajuddin Ahmad, Mansur Ali at Banani graveyard at around 7.30am , offered fateha, held milad-mehfil and munajat.
AL held a discussion at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) in the city at 3pm.
On November 3, 1975, Acting President Syed Nazrul Islam, Prime Minister Tajuddin Ahmed and Ministers Captain M Mansur Ali and AHM Quamaruzzaman, who led successfully the Liberation War in absence of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1971, were killed inside Dhaka Central Jail.
On that sad day Bangladesh was robbed of its four  national leaders.


