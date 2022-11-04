Officials lacking efficiency sent on early retirement: Home boss

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Thursday claimed that some police officials were sent to forced retirement recently due to lack of their competence and patriotism.

"Some five senior police officials were sent to retirement recently. It's a regular and ongoing process. If the lacks in the efficiency and patriotism is found to anyone after serving 25 years in the service, the government can take actions. The department has taken the actions against those due to their lacks in efficiency and patriotism," he said in response to a query while attending the Bangladesh Secretariat Reporters' Forum (BSRF) Dialogue at Secretariat on the day.

He said, "If an officer doesn't work, passes times idle, it proves that they have lacks of efficiency and patriotism. Considering the issues, actions were taken against the officials."

Regarding the demand of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's release, he said that as an elderly leader Khaleda Zia was permitted to stay in her house suspending her punishments. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has granted the facility on humanitarian ground.

"If the government thinks, it can send her back to the jail again," he added.

Regarding political activities of the opposition, Kamal said that law enforcement forces only take action against those political programmes if they create a public nuisance and cause violence.

"Any political party can hold programmes. But law and order forces take action if those create a public and cause violence," the minister said.

BSRF President Tapan Bishwas presided over the programme while its General Secretary Masudul Haque moderated.











