BAPEX finds 239bcf gas reserve in Bhola

BAPEX, Bangladesh Petroleum Exploration and Production Company Ltd has found a new structure of 239 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas from the exploration Well No-Togbi-1 under Bhola Gas Field.

"It is good news for the nation but we should remember that it needs two more years to develop the gas field," State Minister Nasrul Hamid told reporters at his secretariat office on Thursday noon.

According to him BAPEX could be able to produce 20mmcf gas over the next 30 to 31 years from this field per day after completion of exploration and development work to bring it into the national grid, the State Minister said.

"To increase gas output from this field BAPEX will drill more wells in Shahbazpur upazila in Bhola gas field while Petrobangla has a plan to drill 46 wells across the country through BAPEX, Sylhet Gas Field Company Ltd and Bangladesh Gas Fields Company Ltd (BGFCL)," Nasrul Hamid said. The US energy company Chevron will also conduct drillings in its extended area of the Bibiyana Gas Field, he added.Responding to a question on the government's move for increasing gas supply, Nasrul said that the government had to suspend import of gas from the international spot market due to excessive price hike.

"If the government imports one ship of gas, it costs Tk 1,500 crore while it has to sell it at Tk 58 crore.

There is a huge gap between imported price and selling price," he said the government cannot afford it without raising prices. He said the government did not raise the price considering its impacts.

"We hope, once these 46 wells were drilled, some 600-700mmcfd gas will be added to the national gas grid by 2025", he said adding that in the meantime some gas fields will decline production by 200mmcfd.

Currently, the State Minister said that the country's daily gas production is 2,300mmcfd from different gas fields against a demand of 3,400 mmcfd. Alongside the local gas production, some 400mmcfd gas is being imported under long-term contract.

"That's why we cannot use gas to generate electricity and that leads to load shedding," he said.

"We hope, from the current month, the extent of load shedding will decrease. We're planning to improve the situation from next February through some external management," he said.

He said gas demand for industries increased for which the industrial sector is experiencing a crisis. But supply remains the same as that was in the previous year.

"To bring the Togbi gas into the grid, we need to build some necessary infrastructures including a processing plant to get this gas available for consumption," he added.

The entire gas will have the value of Tk 8,000 crore considering the average retail price of the local gas, the State Minister said.











