Zahid seeks S Korean help to improve health service

Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque sought cooperation from the South Korean government to modernise and improve health service in the country's hospitals.

At the same time, he showed interest to send doctors, nurses and health workers for higher training to Korea.

In a bilateral meeting with the visiting Parliamentarian Miz Jung Choo Su held at the Health Minister's office on Thursday evening, Zahid Maleque mentioned that a large number of Bangladeshis are currently working in South Korea and added that they are living in the country with reputation.

Miz Jung praised various initiatives taken by the health sector of the country during the coronavirus pandemic.

Besides, he expressed his intention to use the Bangladesh experience of immunising a vast population against Covid.

Secretary of the Health Department Md Anwar Hossain Hawlader and other officials were present in the meeting while the South Korean Parliamentarian was accompanied by some government officials of his country.











