BCL female leader sent to jail over cattle theft in Dhamrai

A Dhaka Court sent Babli Akhter, female student affairs secretary of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), of Dhaka District North Unit, to jail in a case filed over cattle theft.

Senior Judicial Magistrate Kazi Ashraufuzzaman passed the order and fixed Sunday for hearing on her bail petition.

The BCL female leader was arrested for her involvement in cattle theft incident in Dhamrai of Savar early Wednesday.

Recently, several cattle lifting incidents have taken place at Sinthi village in Kulla union under Dhamrai police staion and cases were filed at the police station.

After interrogating two accused, police found the involvement of Babli in these crimes. Babli used to keep the cattle in her custody and sold them later.

Babli is the third year student of the Department of Social Work of Savar Government College.