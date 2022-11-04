11 BNP men remanded

Eleven leaders and activists of BNP were placed on a two-day remand by a Dhaka Court in a case filed over an attack on Justice (rtd) AHM Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik's car at Naya Paltan area.

Metropolitan Magistrate Debdas Chandra Adhikari passed the order on Thursday.

The remanded persons are Maksudur Rahman, Joint General Secretary of JCD, Md Shakawat Hossain Khan, Jagannath University wing former joint general secretary, Robin Khan and Sagor, members of Kalabagan JCD wing, BNP leader Jashim Uddin, Harunur Rashid, Motiur Rahman, Shamim Rahman, Jamal Hossain, Ariful Islam and Abu Taher.

Police produced the 11 BNP men before the court with a prayer to grant a five-day remand each for questioning in this regard. the court granted two-days. On Wednesday night a case was filed against 50 leaders and activists of BNP in this connection. Justice Manik's gunman Rafiqul Islam filed the case accusing 40-50 unnamed BNP men with Paltan Model police station. 11 BNP men were arrested over the incident of Justice Manik's car attack at Naya Paltan area.

In the mean time, the case has been transferred to the Detective Branch (DB) of police for investigation, said AKM Hafiz Akhter, the Additional Commissioner of Police (Detective Branch) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), at its media centre on Thursday.