Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 4 November, 2022, 8:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Attack On Ex-Justice Manik’s Car

11 BNP men remanded

Published : Friday, 4 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Court Correspondent

Eleven leaders and activists of BNP were placed on a two-day remand by a Dhaka Court in a case filed over an attack on Justice (rtd) AHM Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik's car at Naya Paltan area.
Metropolitan Magistrate Debdas Chandra Adhikari passed the order on Thursday.
The remanded persons are Maksudur Rahman, Joint General Secretary of  JCD,  Md Shakawat Hossain Khan,  Jagannath University wing former joint general secretary, Robin Khan and Sagor, members of Kalabagan JCD  wing, BNP leader Jashim Uddin, Harunur Rashid, Motiur Rahman, Shamim Rahman, Jamal Hossain, Ariful Islam and Abu Taher.
Police produced the 11 BNP men before the court with a prayer to grant a five-day remand each for questioning in this regard. the court granted two-days. On Wednesday night a case was filed against 50 leaders and activists of BNP in this connection. Justice Manik's gunman Rafiqul Islam filed the case accusing 40-50 unnamed BNP men with Paltan Model police station. 11 BNP men were arrested over the incident of Justice Manik's   car attack at Naya Paltan area.
In the mean time, the case has been transferred to the Detective Branch (DB) of police for investigation, said AKM Hafiz Akhter, the Additional Commissioner of Police (Detective Branch) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), at its media centre on Thursday.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
11 BNP men remanded
Cops untie mystery of Biman question leak
HC orders ACC to take action against GM Quader
IEB protests appointment of non-technical MD of  NWPGCL
HC clears way for trial of corruption case against Gayeshwar
Tk 100 crore more in re-tender
HC confirms death for 3, acquits 2
Govt to enact law to stop polishing rice: Sadhan


Latest News
Sunamganj: 5 get life in prison in two rape cases
EU Ambassador calls on FBCCI President
HC Circuit Bench at Chattogram under consideration: Law Minister
Construction of new house for SAFF champ goalkeeper Rupna begins
Killers of Bangabandhu committed jail killing: PM tells JS
After six years, UN climate summit returns to Africa
Biman MD's office assistant involved in question paper leak: DB chief
Bangladesh to host group matches of U-20 Women's Asian Cup
10 million tonnes shipped in Ukraine grain deal: UN chief
G7 ministers meet with Ukraine war, China ties on agenda
Most Read News
Bank transaction hours from 10am-3:30pm from Nov 15
HC Circuit Bench at Chattogram under consideration: Law Minister
PM pays homage to Bangabandhu, four national leaders on 'Jail Killing Day'
Murder of Himadri by unleashing dogs: Death of three convicts upheld
Speedboat services on Bhola-Barishal route suspended ahead of BNP rally
Bid to rape on running bus: Driver jailed for 5 years
Rangpur city polls to be held on December 27
Xiaomi brings Redmi A1+
Four held over attack on Justice Manik's car, DB to deal with case
Khaleda will be sent back to jail if BNP crosses limit: PM
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft