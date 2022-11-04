Video
HC orders ACC to take action against GM Quader

Published : Friday, 4 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Staff Correspondent

The High Court ordered the Anti-Corruption Commission to take action against Quader and warned ACC of action if any negligence in the investigation takes place.
Recently, a High Court bench consisting of Justice Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat passed the order.  
JP Central Committee Office Secretary Md Idris Ali brought up the matter at a press conference in DRU Nasrul Hamid Auditorium on Thursday.
Idris mentioned in the complaint that GM Quader embezzled Tk 18 crore 10 lakh in the process of awarding nomination to 4 (four) women members of parliament for the Jatiya Party in the reserved seats for women in the parliament election in 2018. The deal was struck with Mashiur Rahman Ranga and the women parliamentarians on terms of payment for exchange of membership of parliament, Idris said.
An agreement was reached with a woman member of parliament in this regard, which has already been leaked to the media. At least Tk 5 crore each from 3 members and Tk 3 crore 10 lakh from late Prof Masuda M Rashid Chowdhury were accepted by GM Quader through corruption,which has come out in the investigation, Idris added.
It is also mentioned in the complaint, after the death of former President Hussain Muhammad Ershad, the co-chairman of the party, GM Quader, by using party titles and influence, copied the signature of Hussain Muhammad Ershad through forgery using Mashiur Rahman Ranga.


