IEB protests appointment of non-technical MD of  NWPGCL

Published : Friday, 4 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Staff Correspondent

The Institution of Engineers Bangladesh (IEB) has protested the appointment of a non-technical person as the Managing Director of North-West Power Generation Company Limited (NWPGCL).
 It said that only engineers were qualified to be Managing Director of NWPGCL.
On September 18, 2022,  a circular was published inviting electrical engineers, mechanical engineers, civil engineers as well as graduates in economics, business administration and management to apply.  
The IEB said that that circular was bound to harm the Power, Energy and Mineral Resources sector  prompting backlash by engineers across Bangladesh. This could, said the IEB, result in power supply disruptions.
 IEB submitted a protest not to the Minister of State, Secretary and Chairman of North-West Power Generation Company Limited. Bangladesh Water and Power Engineers Association, Bangabandhu Engineers Parishad also echoed the protests.


