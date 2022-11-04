HC clears way for trial of corruption case against Gayeshwar

The High Court (HC) on Thursday cleared the way to resume trial proceedings of a corruption case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) against BNP Standing Committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy.

It also ordered the trial court concerned to dispose of the case quickly against BNP leader Gayeshwar Chandra Roy.

The HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat passed the order rejecting a petition filed by Gayeshwar Chandra in 2010 seeking cancelation of the case.

The HC lifted the stay order issued by it in 2010 on the trial proceedings of the case and ordered the lower court concerned to finish the trial proceedings expeditiously, Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan said.

On January 5 in 2009, the ACC lodged a complaint with Ramna police station against Gayeshwar for amassing illegal wealth of Tk 2.86 crore and concealing the information.

ACC submitted a chargesheet to the court on July 5 of the same year.








