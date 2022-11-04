Tk 100 crore more in re-tender

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 3: The cost of 438 MW Combined Cycle Power Plant at Raozan at the site of two existing 420 MW power plants has been raised by an additional Tk 100 crore in re-tenders.

The Power Development Board (PDB) had taken the project at a cost of Taka 2,087 crore.

After re-tendering the cost of the project has been increased to Tk 2187 crore.

The increased cost await approval of the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP).

PDB officials said that the two existing units at Raozan would be shut down after commissioning the new power plants.





