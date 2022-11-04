HC confirms death for 3, acquits 2

The High Court (HC) on Thursday confirmed the death sentence of three convicts and acquitted two others in connection with a case filed for killing student Himadri Majumder Himu in Chattogram in 2012.

In a verdict, the HC bench upheld the lower court verdict that awarded death sentence to Jahedul Islam Shaon, Mahboob Ali Khan Danny and Junaid Ahmed Riad while it acquitted two others of the accused ---Shah Selim Tipu and Md Shahadat Hossain Saju in the same case.

The HC bench comprising Justice Bhishmadev Chakrabortty and Justice Khandaker Diliruzzaman delivered the verdict after concluding hearing on the death references and the appeals of the convicts against the lower court verdict.

According to the case statement, on April 27 in 2012, Himadri, an A-level student of Summerfield School and College of Chittagong, was forcibly taken to the rooftop of Tipu's residential building and pushed off from the roof unleashing dogs on him.

Himadri died on May 23 of the year after undergoing treatment for 26 days.

While undergoing treatment at Chittagong Medical College Hospital, the victim described how he was tortured.

Later, a case was filed at the Panchlaish police station. On October 30 of the same year, police submitted a charge sheet to the court against the five convicts.





