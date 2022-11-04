Covid: 1 death, 140 new cases reported

The country reported another Covid-linked death and 140 more cases in 24 hours till Thursday morning.

With this, the total fatalities in the country rose to 29,425 while the caseload rose to 2,035,657, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily case test positivity rate dropped to 3.10 per cent from Wednesday's 4.81 per cent as 4,511 samples were tested during the period. The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.45 per cent and the recovery rate rose to 97.35 per cent. In September, the country reported 40 Covid-linked deaths and 13,251 cases. -UNB













