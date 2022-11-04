HCD rejects  BFIU report on E-Orange scam

The High Court Division on Thursday expressed its dissatisfaction over the report of the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) of Bangladesh Bank regarding fraud and loss of customers' money caused by E-Orange online shop and directed it to submit a fresh report.

"This report does not contain specific information. The report is made whimsically. Hence, we ordered BFIU to submit a report again within a month," said a two-judge bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat after scrutinizing the report submitted by BFIU about E-Orange scam. The bench directed the authorities concerned to take steps to bring back dismissed police inspector Sheikh Sohail Rana from India, brother of E-Orange founder Sonia Mahjabin.

On Wednesday, Bangladesh Financial Intelligent Unit submitted the report to the bench which said E-Orange Bangladesh and Red Orange transacted Tk 22.21 billion through 13 accounts from January 2019 to September 2021.

According to the report, Sonia Mahjabin and her husband Md Masukur Rahman, owners of E-Orange, transacted Tk 1.2 billion through their 24 bank accounts. The business addresses of the three companies are mentioned in the bank accounts, the report said. During review of transactions by E-Orange. online shop and Orange Bangladesh, it was found that payment gateway SOFTWARE SHOP LTD (SSL Commerce) paid approximately Tk 9.0 billion to E-Orange.online shop against 0.3 million order IDs, and another Tk 6.59 million against 661 order IDs refunded to the customers.

Although SSL Commerce paid Tk 9.0 billion to E-Orange against 0.3 million orders, it could not be ascertained whether the company delivered the products to the customers or consumers. Now SOFTWARE SHOP LTD has about Tk 346.2 million in outstanding status as ESCROW was paid by customers of E-Orange against 10,187 order IDs.

All the information related to E-Orange transactions in banks and financial institutions has been provided to the CID on June 23 for investigation, said the report.

After a writ petition was filed on April 7, the bench directed the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) and the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to investigate into the allegations of money laundering against the owners of E-Orange.

The BFIU and the ACC were also directed to submit a report after inquiring into the money laundering allegations in four months. On behalf of 547 defrauded consumers, Afjal Hossain, Arafat Ali, Tarequl Alam, Sakibul Islam Shohag, Rana Khan and Habibullah Zahid filed the petition on April 3. Complying with the directive from the bench the BFIU submitted the report. But, the bench did not accept the report and directed the BFIU to submit a fresh report within a month.







