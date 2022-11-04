AL taking preparations

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 3: Ruling Awami League (AL) is taking preparations to hold its public meeting at Railway Polo Ground in Chattogram on December 4.

Prime Minister and AL President Sheikh Hasina will address the public meeting.

AL Chattogram North, South districts and the City chapter have taken programmes to hold the public meeting. Awami Juba League, Chhatra league and other front organisations of AL have also taken programmes to hold public meeting.

They announced that they would hold a preparatory meeting on November 9.

AL Central Organising Secretary and Awami League Parliamentary Party Whip Abu Sayeed and other central leaders are expected to attend the meeting. Sheikh Hasina's coming visit to the port city rejuvenated local AL leaders and activists.

Over 1,300 AL representatives are expected to attend the preparatory meeting to be held at International Convention Centre on November 9. Sheikh Hasina attended a 14-party alliance meeting held at Polo Ground on March 28, 2012.

She also attended a meeting held at Patiya Rahat Ali High School Ground on March 21, 2018. The Port City chapter of Awami League convened a meeting for November 4 to adopt plans to make the December 4 public successful. The conferences of Chattogram South and City units have been rescheduled.

The main opposition BNP held a massive rally at Railway Polo Ground in Chattogram on October 12.

Thousands of people had gathered at the BNP rally at Railway Polo Ground.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir spoke in the rally as the chief guest while Chattogram City unit Chief Dr Shahadat Hussain chaired the rally.

Ruling AL is trying to gather more people at its public meeting than did at the BNP rally.













