‘People should not drive on the road with eye problems’

ABM Amin Ullah Nuri, the Secretary of Road Transport and Highways Division requested the drivers not to drive on the road with eye problems during a week-long free health and eye check-up campaign program organized jointly by the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) and the Dhaka Ahsania Mission with the assistance of Lion's Club of Dhaka Oasis in Sayedabad bus terminal of the Capital recently.

He said that if the driver has eye problems, then the risk of crashes increases due to the incapacity of clear vision. Therefore, all drivers must be healthy to reach their destination safely. He also urged everyone to participate in this health and eye check-up campaign program. So far, more than 300 drivers have undergone this campaign at Sayedabad Bus Terminal.

At this time, the President, Ajmal Udni Ahmed, and General Secretary Abul Kalam of Sayedabad Intercity Bus Terminal Malik Shamiti and others are also present there.









