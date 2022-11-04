Tributes paid to four slain national leaders in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Nov 3: People of all walks of life including different political parties, educational institutions, corporate bodies and socio-cultural organizations here on Thursday paid glowing tributes to the four slain national leaders on the occasion of the Jail Killing Day.

Marking the day, huge wreaths were placed on the grave of Shaheed AHM Kamaruzzaman, one of the four national leaders, in city's Kadirganj family graveyard besides garlanding of portraits of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and four national leaders at Awami League's party office. -BSS





