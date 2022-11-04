2 cousins killed in Bagerhat road crash

BAGERHAT, Nov 3: Two cousins were killed as their motorcycle collided with a bus in Mollahat upazila of Bagerhat on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Jubayer, son of Mozammel Haque and his cousin Abu Sayeed,28, son Sahidul Islam from Khulna sadar upazila.

The accident occurred this afternoon near Rajpat area on Khulna-Mawa highway , said Sheikh Abul Hasan, in charge of Mollahat highway police outpost. Their motorcycle collided with a Dhaka-bound bus of Rajib Paribahan coming from opposite side, leaving the two brothers severely injured. -UNB



