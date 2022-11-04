Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 4 November, 2022, 8:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

2 cousins killed in Bagerhat road crash

Published : Friday, 4 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

BAGERHAT, Nov 3: Two cousins were killed as their motorcycle collided with a bus in Mollahat upazila of Bagerhat on Thursday.
The deceased were identified as Jubayer, son of Mozammel Haque and his cousin Abu Sayeed,28, son Sahidul Islam from Khulna sadar upazila.
The accident occurred this afternoon near Rajpat area on Khulna-Mawa highway , said Sheikh Abul Hasan, in charge of Mollahat highway police outpost. Their motorcycle collided with a Dhaka-bound bus of Rajib Paribahan coming from opposite side, leaving the two brothers severely injured.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
CITY EVENTS
‘People should not drive on the road with eye problems’
Tributes paid to four slain national leaders in Rajshahi
2 cousins killed in Bagerhat road crash
ToguMogu parenting app wins BASIS ICT Award-22
CARe Medical College approval nullified
RCC implementing mass infrastructural dev schemes
BNP’s ill politics should be stopped: Hasan


Latest News
Sunamganj: 5 get life in prison in two rape cases
EU Ambassador calls on FBCCI President
HC Circuit Bench at Chattogram under consideration: Law Minister
Construction of new house for SAFF champ goalkeeper Rupna begins
Killers of Bangabandhu committed jail killing: PM tells JS
After six years, UN climate summit returns to Africa
Biman MD's office assistant involved in question paper leak: DB chief
Bangladesh to host group matches of U-20 Women's Asian Cup
10 million tonnes shipped in Ukraine grain deal: UN chief
G7 ministers meet with Ukraine war, China ties on agenda
Most Read News
Bank transaction hours from 10am-3:30pm from Nov 15
HC Circuit Bench at Chattogram under consideration: Law Minister
PM pays homage to Bangabandhu, four national leaders on 'Jail Killing Day'
Murder of Himadri by unleashing dogs: Death of three convicts upheld
Speedboat services on Bhola-Barishal route suspended ahead of BNP rally
Bid to rape on running bus: Driver jailed for 5 years
Rangpur city polls to be held on December 27
Xiaomi brings Redmi A1+
Four held over attack on Justice Manik's car, DB to deal with case
Khaleda will be sent back to jail if BNP crosses limit: PM
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft