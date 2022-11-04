Video
ToguMogu parenting app wins BASIS ICT Award-22

Published : Friday, 4 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87
Observer Desk

ToguMogu, the first and only parenting app in Bangladesh, wins BASIS National ICT Award 2022 for its outstanding contribution to the health and well-being of mothers and children. The award was handed over to ToguMogu Co-founder and CEO, Dr. Nazmul Arefin and Md Zillul Karim, Co-founder and Director by ZeaulAlam (PAA), Secretary of the ICT Division during the award-giving ceremony.
ToguMogu launched the parenting app in October 2020. The app connects pregnant and new mothers to receive personalized health information and get access to healthcare services.
In 2022, ToguMogu expanded its operation to RMG factories for female garment workers. BRAC, H&M Foundation, and UNFPA support with grants to ToguMogu to bring pregnancy, health, and wellbeing app and their services to the largest female worker community in Bangladesh.
ToguMogu CEO Dr Nazmul Arefin said, "We started ToguMogu targeting nuclear families who recently became first-time parents like me living in the cities. This year has been amazing for us. We have successfully expanded our operation to target females and mothers from economically challenged backgrounds".




