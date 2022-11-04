CARe Medical College approval nullified

The Health Education and Family Welfare Division of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday issued a notice nullifying the approval of the CARe Medical College, Dhaka as the college administration 'completely fails to develop its quality' and conduct academic activities.

Signed by Mahbuba Bilkis, Deputy Secretary of the division, the notice was served to the chairman of the medical college.

The notice said the college chairman himself said the authorities expressed disinterest to run the college due to several drawbacks in a meeting held with the Secretary of the division on October 23 this year.

Earlier, the academic approval of the college was postponed on September 27 in 2017 as the college was not run following the private medical college establishment and operation guidelines.

Describing its deficiency, the notice further claimed that there is no academic friendly environment, lack of teachers and no land of the college and hospital of their own.












