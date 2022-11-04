RCC implementing mass infrastructural dev schemes

RAJSHAHI, Nov 3: Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) has been implementing massive infrastructural development works aimed at making the city more clean, green as well as habitable one.

The uplift works are being implemented under the Tk 2,993-crore project titled 'Integrated Urban Infrastructure Development in Rajshahi City' throughout the city at present.

RCC Mayor and Presidium Member of Bangladesh Awami League AHM Khairuzzaman Liton revealed this while inspecting the carpeting works of a 4.17-kilometer road from Naodapara bus terminal to Bhadra Railway crossing on Wednesday.

The potential road is being elevated to four-lanes from double lane with additional two other lanes for slow-moving vehicles, road divider and drain and footpaths on both sides at a cost of around Tk 69.78 crore.

He also said they are going to construct five more flyovers with the main thrust of overall development of the metropolis through freeing it from traffic congestion. -BSS











