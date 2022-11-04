Video
BNP’s ill politics should be stopped: Hasan

Published : Friday, 4 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Thursday said BNP's ill politics should be stopped to get rid of confronting politics forever from Bangladesh, otherwise it won't be possible to eliminate the politics of collision.
He said Ziaur Rahman was involved in Bangabandhu killing on August 15 and jail killing on November 3 in 1975.
Zia and his wife Begum Khaleda Zia had chosen the path of killings and conflicts to keep intact their power, he added.
The minister told the newsmen after paying rich tributes to the graves of August 15 martyrs and the national four leaders at Banani in the capital on Thursday morning marking the Jail Killing Day. A milad mahfil and special munazat were also offered there.
Hasan said the worst killing in history was orchestrated on this day in 1975. The four national leaders were brutally killed in the Dhaka Central Jail, he said, adding they (the four leaders) didn't betray with Bangabandhu.
He said it is regrettably true that the killing literally took place in the hand of Ziaur Rahman as Zia was then in fact in power.  Zia was not only involved in the killing of Bangabandhu, he was also involved in the November 3 killing, said Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary. He said Zia had started the politics of killings and he killed armed forces officials without any trial. Zia had extremely violated the human rights in the country, he added.
Hasan also said Begum Zia followed Zia through the politics of arson attacks and carrying out grenade attacks.     -BSS


