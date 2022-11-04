Drug don detained, 500gm of ‘ice’ seized

The Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) has detained the mastermind of a drug syndicate in an affluent area of the capital along with 500 grams of ice (Crystal methamphetamine).

The detained person was identified as Chandan Roy. According to DNC, the man named Chandan Roy was arrested by the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DB) in November last year. He got out on bail in February this year and returned to drug business.

DNC Assistant Director (South) Subrata Sarkar said a team of the department conducted a drive in Wari area on Tuesday night and caught him red-handed along with 500 grams of ice.









