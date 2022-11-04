

Dash of desi spice in English gravy!



This is the political norm everywhere - make lofty promises and give hope for a better future and then, when you cannot deliver, either stay in power by force or, step down in ignominy.



Bravado gone bonkers: Britain has been negotiating very rough waters since Brexit and the pre-departure euphoria plus bravado seem to have dissipated somewhat. Even when the country was being swept by Brexitfervour, there were some sensible people who felt that people had voted 'leave' out of emotion and not rational thought.



Anyway, as Shakespeare said: what's done cannot be undone and so, the rocky times began which saw three PM's in three years.



The shortest living tenure was that of Liz Truss who often appeared totally lost and beleaguered. There was one occasion when she came to parliament late and while her policies were being skewered, sat there with a nonchalant smile plastered on her face. Body language experts predicted that she has that insouciant attitude because she was resigned to the fact that her days as PM would be numbered.



In a jocular tone others hinted that the smile came from a few stiff gin and tonics.



Anyway, Truss period was tumultuous and while she may be forgotten, the shortest tenure for a British PM will become a staple question for BCS candidates in Bangladesh no doubt.

Transient Truss, may be the way she will be remembered.



Now Sunak is here when all that post Brexitoptimism has waned. The economy is in dire straits, inflation is high, war in Europe is having its ripple effects and the image of the Conservative Party is in tatters.

Sophistry of the previous leaders fell flat; Sunak has to deliver something sensational!



An ecstatic Indian community: A first British Indian PM has the Indian diaspora in a tizzy! Some are going as far as saying, an Indian sun over the British empire. Funny how the 'empire' dimension never goes out of debate. Anyway, while announcing Sunak as PM, the fact that he is a Hindu has been mentioned several times. This at a time when Leicester is tackling religious rifts between Hindus and Muslims was possibly not a judicious thing to do. Since Britain is a secular, pluralist nation, the faith of the head should never be underlined because whatever it is, his/her main task is to ensure communal harmony.



The other thing highlighted was the feeling that the selection of Sunak shows England to be a place where anyone from any background can rise to the top. All of this sounds idealistic but Sunak's own background and the fact that his in laws are astronomically wealthy played a key role in spearheading his political career.



One newspaper ran a story with the headline: from table waiter to PM! If there's a list of misleading headlines then this will be among the top five. The report tries to give the impression that Sunak began his life as waiter and from there rose to become a PM.



The truth is, as a student, like many other students of his age, he worked in a restaurant. It's a common practice in the West for almost all university students to work with others so they develop a social bonding and acquire livelihood earning experience.



That practice is also seen in current day Bangladesh with many students working part time at restaurants, fashion outlets or mobile phone selling kiosks.



Once, providing tuition to others was the primary source of income for many students, which has been supplanted by work at glitzy shopping malls, offering much wider exposure and person to person contact.



So trying to assert that a waiter can reach the apex is pure hyperbole, adding too much theatrics to the real situation. The truth remains: a'waiter' who has gone to Oxford and Stanford and then worked at Goldman Sachs can go to the top but not just any other waiter.



Did that sound a little harsh? Well, reality ain't sweet!



To reach the zenith, one needs to build networks, work at the best places and dress sharp - that's an established fact which need to be disseminated instead of fantasy stories of rags to riches and then to top jobs.



Will Sunak last?

With Truss gone in more than five weeks, Sunak will have to tread carefully and not come up with radical plans. How long he will last relies on how stable the government becomes? But many Britons have commented on TV that once there's a general election, Conservative Party will be out. At this moment, the Labour Party's main mission is to accelerate the general elections. In the meantime, Sunak and team will try to ride out the storm.



On another note, for some time, there has been a call from countries once colonised by Britain for an official apology for colonial period crimes - a call which may be revived although Sunak may not accede to the demand.



While it's widely believed that Sunak's wealth and social status played a key role in getting him the job, in the end, it's a person with an Indian background who will be calling the shots.



Britain already had Nasser Hussain as captain of the England cricket team, Sadiq Khan is the London Mayor and Anwar Choudhury served as British High Commissioner to Bangladesh a decade ago.



Whichever way one looks at it, even the most critical analysis will have to conclude that Britain has become multicultural.



The realistic assessment should be that with the right education and connection, a person from any ethnic background can become prominent!



That certainly makes Britain a country where someone can dream to strike it big!



Right, since Daniel Craig is gone, how about an actor from a South Asian background in the role of James Bond? 'Bond is Brown' will certainly be the million Dollar earning tagline with a whopping earning all over the Indian sub continent.



It's about time, an MI6 agent ordering dosa and masala tea saved the world, eh?

Pradosh Mitra is a social observer

















