Negotiating with the environment



Mizanur Rahman Shelley

The daylight hours had a different texture. They were full of varied and divert business. The daily work of the sub-divisional officer consisted of magisterial, revenue and development activities. We were advised by our seniors that as chief executive of the sub-division, we needed to keep ourselves well informed of the happenings in our jurisdiction. The best way to do this, apart from keeping our eyes and ears open, was to sit in the court every day for an hour or two and deal with the 'general file" and 'police file'. This allowed the SDO to know what cases were brought by the public and the police in the sub-division. The SDO did not have to hear every case in detail. He could usually transfer the cases to other magistrates. In the process, he came to be aware of the happenings on the law and order in public and private sectors. This helped him to have better grip over matters. There were very interesting cases in my court. Some of these would be discussed little later.



SDOS were virtual green horns as government officers. Although they had a year of theoretical training in the Civil Service Academy, Lahore and another year of on-the-job training with the deputy commissioners, they were not adequately prepared for the practical world of administration and magistracy. Hence, it was natural for them to make mistakes. My case was no exception. Like others, I, too, was impressed and delighted by the honour others, including colleague, showed me all the time. Especially, the salute of the police and the Ansers was very attractive.



A few days after joining as SDO, I looked around and developed appropriate but friendly relationship with other government officials, particularly my second officer and the magistrates.



The second officer Obayedullah was a fiftyish, experienced officer of the then East Pakistan Civil Service. He was a cool, composed and courteous person, not easily found in the bureaucracy. I developed respect for him and frequently went to his office chamber rather than calling him to mine. He appreciated this gesture and developed affection for me. I found his advice and counsel wise and useful. Other magistrates such as Taher were also hard working and cooperative. Their active company at work made my task easier.



I have always regarded negotiation with the human environment as an important part of my work as a higher executive. The relationship between the civil magistrate and the police officer was not usually smooth. Procedural and human factors stood in the way of their developing a rapport. East Pakistan inherited the administrative tradition of the British Bengal. It followed the rules and procedure of the Police Regulations of Bengal. The PRB was drawn upon the basis of the administrative theory of checks and balances. Thus, the magistrate who did not bear arms were empowered to legally order the police to use arms. On the other hand, the police who had the arms could not legitimately use these without the reasonable order of the magistrate, excepting in self-defense. Such checks and balances, though beneficial to society, sometime led to incipient friction and conflict between the magistracy and the police. Aware of this, I took special steps to cultivate good relationship with the police officers. Thus, the sub-divisional police officer Azharul Hoque and I had wonderful rapport. Hoque like the second officer Obaydullah was an honest, industrious and dedicated officer. Three years later during the liberation war in 1971, Azharul Hoque joined the armed struggle. He returned alive and triumphant at the end of the liberation war. Obaydullah underwent great and painful sacrifice as his young son was killed by the enemy, the Pakistan army in the east during the fight for freedom. In 1969, these sad events were in the yet unseen future.



My good relation with sub-divisional police officer made our work easier. I also went out of the way to ensure mutual cooperation with the assistant civil judge, the munsif and the superintending engineer of the Water and Power Development Authority Fakhruddin, a non-Bengali. It was easier to befriend the sub-divisional engineer Abdul Mukith Choudhury who was an amiable person. He smilingly cooperated in development work of the sub-division. I never met him after our youthful days in Brahmanbaria. Years later, fate made me come close to the son of AM Choudhury, Dr Wadood Choudhury. He is a reputed cardiologist and professor and head of the department of cardiology of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital. He treated my wife, the late Sufia Rahman, with great care and attention during 2012�2016. It was, as if, a friendly past sent an affectionate representative to relieve the troubled pain of an ailing present.

The author, founder Chairman of Centre for Development Research, Bangladesh (CDRB) and Editor quarterly "Asian Affairs" was a former teacher of political science in Dhaka University (1964-1967) and former member of the erstwhile Civil Service of Pakistan (CSP) (1967-1980) and former non-partisan technocrat Cabinet Minister of Bangladesh (1990)















The daylight hours had a different texture. They were full of varied and divert business. The daily work of the sub-divisional officer consisted of magisterial, revenue and development activities. We were advised by our seniors that as chief executive of the sub-division, we needed to keep ourselves well informed of the happenings in our jurisdiction. The best way to do this, apart from keeping our eyes and ears open, was to sit in the court every day for an hour or two and deal with the 'general file" and 'police file'. This allowed the SDO to know what cases were brought by the public and the police in the sub-division. The SDO did not have to hear every case in detail. He could usually transfer the cases to other magistrates. In the process, he came to be aware of the happenings on the law and order in public and private sectors. This helped him to have better grip over matters. There were very interesting cases in my court. Some of these would be discussed little later.SDOS were virtual green horns as government officers. Although they had a year of theoretical training in the Civil Service Academy, Lahore and another year of on-the-job training with the deputy commissioners, they were not adequately prepared for the practical world of administration and magistracy. Hence, it was natural for them to make mistakes. My case was no exception. Like others, I, too, was impressed and delighted by the honour others, including colleague, showed me all the time. Especially, the salute of the police and the Ansers was very attractive.A few days after joining as SDO, I looked around and developed appropriate but friendly relationship with other government officials, particularly my second officer and the magistrates.The second officer Obayedullah was a fiftyish, experienced officer of the then East Pakistan Civil Service. He was a cool, composed and courteous person, not easily found in the bureaucracy. I developed respect for him and frequently went to his office chamber rather than calling him to mine. He appreciated this gesture and developed affection for me. I found his advice and counsel wise and useful. Other magistrates such as Taher were also hard working and cooperative. Their active company at work made my task easier.I have always regarded negotiation with the human environment as an important part of my work as a higher executive. The relationship between the civil magistrate and the police officer was not usually smooth. Procedural and human factors stood in the way of their developing a rapport. East Pakistan inherited the administrative tradition of the British Bengal. It followed the rules and procedure of the Police Regulations of Bengal. The PRB was drawn upon the basis of the administrative theory of checks and balances. Thus, the magistrate who did not bear arms were empowered to legally order the police to use arms. On the other hand, the police who had the arms could not legitimately use these without the reasonable order of the magistrate, excepting in self-defense. Such checks and balances, though beneficial to society, sometime led to incipient friction and conflict between the magistracy and the police. Aware of this, I took special steps to cultivate good relationship with the police officers. Thus, the sub-divisional police officer Azharul Hoque and I had wonderful rapport. Hoque like the second officer Obaydullah was an honest, industrious and dedicated officer. Three years later during the liberation war in 1971, Azharul Hoque joined the armed struggle. He returned alive and triumphant at the end of the liberation war. Obaydullah underwent great and painful sacrifice as his young son was killed by the enemy, the Pakistan army in the east during the fight for freedom. In 1969, these sad events were in the yet unseen future.My good relation with sub-divisional police officer made our work easier. I also went out of the way to ensure mutual cooperation with the assistant civil judge, the munsif and the superintending engineer of the Water and Power Development Authority Fakhruddin, a non-Bengali. It was easier to befriend the sub-divisional engineer Abdul Mukith Choudhury who was an amiable person. He smilingly cooperated in development work of the sub-division. I never met him after our youthful days in Brahmanbaria. Years later, fate made me come close to the son of AM Choudhury, Dr Wadood Choudhury. He is a reputed cardiologist and professor and head of the department of cardiology of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital. He treated my wife, the late Sufia Rahman, with great care and attention during 2012�2016. It was, as if, a friendly past sent an affectionate representative to relieve the troubled pain of an ailing present.The author, founder Chairman of Centre for Development Research, Bangladesh (CDRB) and Editor quarterly "Asian Affairs" was a former teacher of political science in Dhaka University (1964-1967) and former member of the erstwhile Civil Service of Pakistan (CSP) (1967-1980) and former non-partisan technocrat Cabinet Minister of Bangladesh (1990)