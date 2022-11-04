Safeguarding declining trends of reserve

It is reported that international reserve is at declining trend. With adjustment of different refinancing schemes of central bank, net position will be at far lower level. Is it a signal of risk? It is a question, having many answers.



Bangladesh is maintaining international reserve in US dollar, major part thereof. Recently it is frequently said from different corners that Bangladesh is trying to bypass US dollar for which currency swaps with non-dollar currencies is going to be established by central bank with its counterparts. But it is ridiculous when it is said as a bypass of US dollar. There is a common question: why major portion of international reserve is in US dollar? The simple answer is that most of inward remittances in all segments are repatriated in US dollar. If inflow is in one currency, outflow is definitely in that currency. This is best practice to avoid conversion loss.



It is said that Chinese currency will be used for import payments from China under currency swap arrangement. It indicates that Bangladesh is in huge export to China, swap liabilities will be met by export proceeds in Chinese currency. But reality is different, huge trade gap. If such arrangement is made, usual inflows in US dollar will be used for settlement of swap payments with cost burden on account of interest differentials. Central bank is really going to make swap arrangement or not is a matter of fact, since news in many times carries mere stories.



Money begets money, it is a true saying. But money cannot generate as much money as needed. As such, decreasing trend of international reserve indicates that this is placed as safe and liquid assets. The present situation is due to mismatch between inflows and outflows. Central bank along with the Government is reported to try to decrease outflows by the tight screening of import transactions. Yearly import composition indicates only an insignificant portion is for non-essential items. The remainder is basic raw materials, intermediate goods, and capital goods. This imports lead to decrease imports of finished goods, indicating Bangladesh to the right path to manufacturing sectors. Otherwise imports would become unexpectedly higher.



So, tightening may become a cost to the economy in the long run. The initiatives seem to be creating bottlenecks for external trade, by spreading negative signals to market, resulting in reluctance to initiate import transactions. Does it bear good signal for overall economy, having dependence on import contents? Open sources visualize different unauthorized homes abroad. What roles to protect against such activities by authorities concerned is still a question. But authorities are playing roles to destroy philosophy of open market economy. Under open economy, intervention leads market to show abnormal behavior. This is being observed in the present days.



International reserve is still in better position. It is said international reserve is used to face external shocks. Central bank is reported to have injected huge fund in last fiscal and it is continuing. It is true but the injection is on piece meal basis to support a part of strategic imports. Definitely mismatch between inflows and outflows results in free-fall of Taka value.



The reserve position as reported recently indicates that policy tools of central banks like reduction of foreign exchange position, encashment of fund held in foreign currency, placement of fund from offshore banking to main operations of banks and like many more seem playing ineffective roles. To face exchange rate free-fall, two banking associations of foreign exchange set two types of exchange rate - inflows by banking channel at a fixed rate, exchange house channel at capped rate higher than that through banking channel. Discrimination in exchange rate is a work violating section 3, article 8 of the IMF Articles of Agreement, well known to the authorities.



Academic text tells how market fails to work. The present situation shows the reality. In modern economic world, business activities are facilitated in line with policy tools. Operators work in compliance with rule book. Regulators just watch as homeowners can find switchboard in the dark while entering home. But intervention in every step destroys behavioral pattern which becomes out of control. The situation is visible in the present days in foreign exchange market. There need matching tools to bring equilibrium between inflows and outflows. The gap needs to be filled in without hampering business activities. In its absence, playing fields become inoperative. This results in market failure benefiting few at the cost of many.



In earlier decade of the current century, exchange rate of the country is declared floating, interaction between demand and supply fixes exchange rate. This is as per theory telling the truth in case of outflows exceeding higher compared to inflows. Local currency becomes deprecated, discouraging purchases from external sources. Depreciation of currency encouraged inflows due to competitiveness at export price. It becomes true if export baskets contain price sensitive products. But our export baskets contain consumer goods insensitive in nature.



On the other hand, manufacturing activities of the country depend on external contents as basic inputs. What is the solution in this regard stands as a challenge in case of liquidity crunch. In this situation, disequilibrium will lose the weight of the economy. Most of the contents containing in import and service baskets are inevitable. Disruption of supply chain in procurement from external sources will definitely hamper domestic production. On the other hand, non-essentials are not so much unnecessary as cited frequently in the name of luxurious items since this greases economy by way of non-manufacturing activities. Nothing needs to be insignificant, in true sense.



Market as a whole considering international reserve cannot be said as illiquid. But fundamental problems persist, mismatch between demand and supply among participants in foreign exchange market. Abnormality creates problems for real sectors to procure goods and services on the excuse of liquidity problems. Despite liquidity in the economy as a whole, the mismatch cannot be solved administratively. The operators need to manage themselves. But 'how' is a question.



'Trying to bypass greenback' is a text book solution unless inflows in redback or other colored-back are generated. Simple is that we can bypass 'x' if we can have 'y'. Until we have inflows in regional currency, we cannot avoid dependency on US dollar. But the peculiarity is that most of Bangladesh's imports are from South and East Asian countries. If these sourcing points sell goods in their currencies, we need inflows in their currencies. Otherwise, so called swap lines will ease for some time at high cost with settlement of unbalanced position by US dollar. As such, swap line is in need at US dollar in the name of overdraft or in other names. Banks in Bangladesh work with western banks through maintenance of nostro accounts. The present situation needs liquidity support for which banks need to be allowed to establish swap lines with their counterparts up to a limit based on regulatory capital or up to paid up capital.



The present situation may continue for the time being. Supply side shocks are expected to be eased soon. During this time, economic activities of the country need to be operational at any cost to avoid dire consequences in the long run. As such, smooth liquidity line is required to be established so that no sounds are heard for non-execution of cross border transactions for lack of liquidity in greenback.



The writer is a contributor































