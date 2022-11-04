

For a better civil service



She made the call at the certificate-giving and closing ceremony of the 124th, 125th and 126th Law and Administration Training Courses at Bangladesh Civil Service Administration Academy in capital's Shahbag area on Wednesday.



We believe, apart from echoing people's long held expectation and unheard voice for better government services and assistance available at people's doorsteps, PM's call will provide the newly recruited officers moral boost to work with patriotism.



PM's call to them to devote themselves to people's welfare, and country's development is no doubt, a clear message to all about maintaining cent percent sincerity, honesty and transparency in their career.



Unquestionably, lack of responsibility and dedication among government officials have in different times given rise to turmoil in different public sectors in our country.



Although, the country has marked remarkable progress in economic and other fields since the present government assumed power, unfortunately, people - friendly public service still remains a far cry in today's Bangladesh. Due to lack of professionalism, commitment and devotion, fruits of development are not reaching door-steps of every citizen. In fact, any development that little reflects the aspirations of people is never a sustainable one and ultimately turns meaningless.



However, country needs to concentrate on developing communication infrastructure, health, agriculture, education, power systems to build it as a developed and prosperous one alongside taking welfare programmes for the people.



Rather, news of corruption in various forms in different government sectors often does round in the media. In the absence of accountability and professional commitment - as our PM pointed out - frequent news of organised corruption - all the way from grass root level to the top is eating up hard-earned success stories of the government.



As the Prime Minster has stressed on public servants' intelligence and creativity for ensuring sustainable development, we believe, these are at the heart of a country's overall development. Because only a disciplined government modus operandi can establish a more organised pro - people service in a society.



Unfortunately, today, access to public service across the administrative spectrum remains a daunting challenge, even after digitalisation of many services. Elsewhere, we also see public works and projects floundered and repeatedly being delayed in completion, without any government authorities being held accountable.



The dilemma also seems to be in the highly politicised bureaucratic spectrum in which inept and political public officials often enjoy a degree of impunity.



