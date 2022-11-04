Video
Published : Friday, 4 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM

A reception accorded to freshers of Feni Nursing and Midwifery College was held on the college campus in the town on Wednesday.  Supervisor of Feni 250-bed General Hospital Dr Abul Khayer Miazi was present as the chief guest while Instructor (In-charge) of the institution Meherun Nessa presided over the programme. Feni General Hospital RMOs Dr Asif Iqbal and Dr Shamima Sultana were also present at that time.    photo: observer


