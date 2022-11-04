Sub-health centre opens at Tarail

KISHOREGANJ, Nov 3: Sub-Health Centre of President Abdul Hamid Medical College and Hospital was opened in Tarail Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

Tarail Upazila Awami League President Azizul Haque Motahar presided over the opening function. Principal of President Abdul Hamid Medical College Professor Dr. A.N.M Naushad Khan was present as the chief guest.

District Krishak League's General Secretary Anwar Hossain Bachchu and Union Chairman Iqbal Ahmed spoke at the function.







