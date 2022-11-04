Schoolgirl dies from snakebite in Chattogram

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 3: A schoolgirl has died after being bitten by a snake in Boalkhali Upazila of the district early Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Tanjina Akter, 12, daughter of Muhammad Ali, a resident of Pashchim Shakpura area of the upazila. She was a fifth grader of a local primary school.

According to locals, a poisonous snake bit Tanzina's hand while she was sleeping at night in her room.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her at around 4 am and took to Boalkhali Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the girl dead.







