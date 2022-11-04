Three bodies found in three districts

Three men have been found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Chandpur, Jashore and Mymensingh, in four days.

CHANDPUR: Police recovered the body of a man from a bamboo bush in Haziganj Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Local sources said a passerby spotted the body lying in the bush in Bolakhal area at noon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Chandpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Haziganj Police Station (PS) Mohammad Zobair Syed confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to identify the deceased.

SHARSHA, JASHORE: Police recovered the hanging body of a man from Sharsha Upazila in the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Monir Hossain, 45, son of late Kashem Ali, a resident of Beri Narayanpur Village in the upazila. He was a van driver.

Police sources said locals spotted the body hanging from a branch of a tree at a mango orchard in the village in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Jashore Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The body bore some injury marks.

Police initially assumed that Monir Hossain might have been murdered.

Sharsha PS Inspector (Investigation) SM Akikul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that the investigation is going on and the law enforcers are trying to arrest those involved in the killing.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: Police recovered the body of an auto-rickshaw driver in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Nasir Uddin, 45, son of late Abdur Rahim, a resident of Tentulia Village under Gafargaon Union in the upazila.

Quoting the deceased's family members, Police sources said Nasir had been missing since around 9pm on October 29 from Jamtala Mor area.

The deceased's brother Md Nurul Amin lodged a general diary with Gafargaon PS the following day.

Later on, locals spotted the body of Nasir Uddin in Khurshid Mahal Bridge area under Panchbhog Union in the upazila on Monday morning and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police initially assumed that Nasir Uddin might have been strangled by miscreants.

Pagla PS OC Md Rasheduzzaman confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.





