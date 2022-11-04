Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 4 November, 2022, 8:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two ‘commit suicide’ in Bogura, Faridpur

Published : Friday, 4 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Our Correspondents

A teenage boy and a young man have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Bogura and Faridpur, on Wednesday.
NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: A teenage boy has reportedly committed suicide in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Wednesday evening.
Deceased Palash Hossain, 16, was the son of Ziaur Rahman, a resident of Muradpur Village under Burail Union in the upazila.
According to locals, the boy drank poison in his room as his parents refused to give him a motorcycle.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and rushed to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment.
Sub-Inspector (SI) of Nandigram Police Station (PS) Rezaul Karim confirmed the incident.
FARIDPUR: A young man has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Saltha Upazila of the district early Wednesday.
The deceased was identified as Firoz Matubbar, 22, son of Yusuf Matubbar, a resident of Baradia Village under Gatti Union in the upazila.
It was learnt that the young man committed suicide by hanging himself from a branch of a tree near his house at early hours.
Locals spotted the body of Firoz hanging from the tree branch on Thursday morning and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Saltha PS SI Anis confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this regard.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Reception accorded to freshers of Feni Nursing and Midwifery College was held on the college campus
Sub-health centre opens at Tarail
Schoolgirl dies from snakebite in Chattogram
Three bodies found in three districts
Two ‘commit suicide’ in Bogura, Faridpur
Three men murdered in three districts
Jail Killing Day observed in districts
Seven herons released in Natore


Latest News
Sunamganj: 5 get life in prison in two rape cases
EU Ambassador calls on FBCCI President
HC Circuit Bench at Chattogram under consideration: Law Minister
Construction of new house for SAFF champ goalkeeper Rupna begins
Killers of Bangabandhu committed jail killing: PM tells JS
After six years, UN climate summit returns to Africa
Biman MD's office assistant involved in question paper leak: DB chief
Bangladesh to host group matches of U-20 Women's Asian Cup
10 million tonnes shipped in Ukraine grain deal: UN chief
G7 ministers meet with Ukraine war, China ties on agenda
Most Read News
Bank transaction hours from 10am-3:30pm from Nov 15
HC Circuit Bench at Chattogram under consideration: Law Minister
Murder of Himadri by unleashing dogs: Death of three convicts upheld
PM pays homage to Bangabandhu, four national leaders on 'Jail Killing Day'
Speedboat services on Bhola-Barishal route suspended ahead of BNP rally
Bid to rape on running bus: Driver jailed for 5 years
Rangpur city polls to be held on December 27
Xiaomi brings Redmi A1+
Four held over attack on Justice Manik's car, DB to deal with case
Khaleda will be sent back to jail if BNP crosses limit: PM
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft