Two ‘commit suicide’ in Bogura, Faridpur

A teenage boy and a young man have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Bogura and Faridpur, on Wednesday.

NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: A teenage boy has reportedly committed suicide in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Wednesday evening.

Deceased Palash Hossain, 16, was the son of Ziaur Rahman, a resident of Muradpur Village under Burail Union in the upazila.

According to locals, the boy drank poison in his room as his parents refused to give him a motorcycle.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and rushed to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Nandigram Police Station (PS) Rezaul Karim confirmed the incident.

FARIDPUR: A young man has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Saltha Upazila of the district early Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Firoz Matubbar, 22, son of Yusuf Matubbar, a resident of Baradia Village under Gatti Union in the upazila.

It was learnt that the young man committed suicide by hanging himself from a branch of a tree near his house at early hours.

Locals spotted the body of Firoz hanging from the tree branch on Thursday morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Saltha PS SI Anis confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this regard.













