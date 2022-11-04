Three men murdered in three districts

Three men have been murdered in separate incidents in three districts- Moulvibazar, Cox's Bazar and Pirojpur, recently.

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: A man was hacked to death allegedly by his younger brother in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday night over a land dispute.

The deceased was identified as Putul Singh, 60, a resident of Uttar Majhergaon Village in the upazila.

Local sources said there had been a dispute between Putul Singh and his younger brother Bipin Singh over land for long.

As a sequel to it, both of them are locked in an altercation in the afternoon. After that, Bipin along with his son Nishi Singh attacked Putul's house and indiscriminately struck Putul and his wife Laksmi with sharp weapons.

They were rescued by locals in critical condition and taken to Kamalganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Putul dead.

Lakshmi was referred to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital as her condition deteriorated further.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kamalganj Police Station (PS) Sanjay Chakrabarty confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to arrest those involved in the killing.

PEKUA, COX'S BAZAR: A man was hacked to death by miscreants in Pekua Upazila of the district recently.

The deceased was identified as Md Nasir Uddin, 48, son of Abul Hossain, a resident of Pandit Para area under Toitang Union in the upazila. He was a listed terrorist once upon a time. After returning from jail, he started normal life.

Toitang Union Parishad Ward No. 2 Member Abul Kalam Azad said a group of five to six miscreants attacked on Nasir Uddin at around 11pm on Sunday while he was returning home from Toitang Bazar, and hacked him indiscriminately, leaving the man seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Pekua Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) following the deterioration of his condition.

Later on, Nasir Uddin succumbed to his injuries on the way to the CMCH.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Police primarily assumed that he might have been killed following a family dispute.

Pekua PS OC Md Farhad Ali confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to arrest those involved in the killing.

PIROJPUR: A man was killed in an attack carried out by their rivals in Mathbaria Upazila of the district recently.

The deceased was identified as Matiur Rahman 54, son of late Keramat Ali, a resident of Betmore Village under Rayhanpur Union under Patharghata Upazila in Barguna District. He was a cosmetic trader by profession.

The deceased's wife Rahima Khatun said Matiur Rahman had been at loggerheads with his neighbour Pankaj Kharati, son of Satish Kharati, over land for long.

Following this, Pankaj Kharati along with his men attacked on Matiur on Sunday afternoon, and hacked him indiscriminately, leaving him critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Mathbaria Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Matiur dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Pirojpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Mathbaria PS OC Nurul Islam Badal confirmed the incident.













