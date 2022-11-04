Jail Killing Day observed in districts



Prof Amjad Hossain, ex-president of Gazipur Press Club, speaking at a discussion at the club in the city on Thursday to mark the Jail Killing Day. President of the press club Prof Masudul Hoque presided over the programme. photo: observer

On November 3 in 1975, four national leaders and heroes of the country's Liberation War - Syed Nazrul Islam, Tajuddin Ahmed, Captain Mansur Ali, and AHM Qamruzzaman - were assassinated inside the Dhaja Central Jail.

To mark the day, different programmes were organized in districts including Bagerhat, Gazipur, Joypurhat, Kishoreganj, Pirojpur and Sirajganj.

BAGERHAT: On this occasion, District Unit of Awami League (AL) organized different programmes in the town.

The day began with hoisting of the national and party flags in front of the District AL office on the Rail Road in the town at around 7am.

Wreaths were placed on the portraits of Bangabandhu and the four national leaders there.

Later on, a discussion meeting was held there.

District AL General Secretary (GS) Advocate Bhuiyan Hemayet Uddin, its Vice-president Advocate Farid Uddin Ahmed, Morrelganj Upazila Parishad Chairman Advocate Shahi Alam Bacchu, former president of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) Central Committee HM Badiuzzaman Sohag, Professor Mahfizur Rahman, Sadar Upazila AL President Sheikh Akhteruzzaman Bacchu, and District BCL GS Sarder Nahian Al Sultan Ocean, among others, also spoke at the programme.

GAZIPUR: In this connection, different programmes were organized in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agriculture University in the district.

A mourning procession was brought out in the morning and paraded the main streets on the campus.

Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the university Professor Dr Md Giasuddin Mia placed a wreath on the portrait of Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed at Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Hall.

Later on, a discussion meeting was held there with Director of Student Welfare Parishad Professor Dr Md Mahbubur Rahman in the chair.

VC Professor Dr Md Giasuddin Mia and Treasurer Professor Tofayel Ahmed, among others, also spoke on the occasion.

Besides, a special prayer was offered at the central mosque of the university after Johr prayers seeking peace for the departed souls of Bangabandhu and the four national leaders.

JOYPURHAT: To mark the day, District AL organized various programmes in the town.

The day began with hoisting the national and party flags half-mast at the District AL office in the town at around 8am.

Wreaths were then placed on the portrait of Bangabandhu and the four national leaders there.

Later on, a discussion meeting was held at Sadar Upazila Parishad auditorium organized by the District AL.

Zilla Parishad Administrator and District AL President Arifur Rahman Rocket presided over the meeting.

District AL Senior Vice-president Advocate Momin Ahmed Chowdhury, GP, Advocate Nripendranath Mandal, PP, Golam Hakkani, Raja Chowdhury, District AL GS Md Zakir Hossain and Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman SM Solaiman Ali, among others, also spoke on the occasion.

KISHOREGANJ: On this occasion, District AL organized a discussion meeting at its office in the town.

District AL Acting President Advocate Md Zillur Rahman presided over the meeting.

District AL GS Advocate MA Afzal, its Joint GS Advocate Abu Sayed Imam, Forest and Environment Secretary Anayet Karim Omi, Religious Affairs Secretary AKM Shamsul Islam Khan Masum, District Mohila AL GS Bilkis Begum, District BCL President Anwar Hossain Mollah Sumon and its GS Foyez Oman Khan, among others, were also present at the programme.

Besides, special prayers were offered at different religious institutions in the district.

PIROJPUR: To mark the day, District AL offered floral tribute to the portrait of the four national leaders in the town.

A doa mahfil was also organized at the party office in this connection.

District AL Office Secretary Sheikh Feroj Ahmed confirmed the matter.

SIRAJGANJ: In this connection, different programmes were organized in the district.

The day began with hoisting the national and the party flags half-past atop the District AL office on the SS Road in the town at dawn.

Wreaths were placed on the portraits of Bangabandhu and the four national leaders there.

Later on, a discussion meeting was held at Shaheed M Mansur Ali Auditorium in the town in the afternoon.

District AL President freedom fighter (FF) KM Hossain Ali Hasan presided over the meeting.

Former vice-president of the District AL FF Abu Yusuf Surya, Isahaq Ali, Advocate Bimal Kumar Das, District AL GS Abdus Samad Taluker and former District FF Commander Gazi Sohrab Ali Sarker, among others, were also present at the programme.











The Jail Killing Day, the second most heinous experience of the country after the brutal assassination of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family members, was observed on Thursday with solemnity.On November 3 in 1975, four national leaders and heroes of the country's Liberation War - Syed Nazrul Islam, Tajuddin Ahmed, Captain Mansur Ali, and AHM Qamruzzaman - were assassinated inside the Dhaja Central Jail.To mark the day, different programmes were organized in districts including Bagerhat, Gazipur, Joypurhat, Kishoreganj, Pirojpur and Sirajganj.BAGERHAT: On this occasion, District Unit of Awami League (AL) organized different programmes in the town.The day began with hoisting of the national and party flags in front of the District AL office on the Rail Road in the town at around 7am.Wreaths were placed on the portraits of Bangabandhu and the four national leaders there.Later on, a discussion meeting was held there.District AL General Secretary (GS) Advocate Bhuiyan Hemayet Uddin, its Vice-president Advocate Farid Uddin Ahmed, Morrelganj Upazila Parishad Chairman Advocate Shahi Alam Bacchu, former president of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) Central Committee HM Badiuzzaman Sohag, Professor Mahfizur Rahman, Sadar Upazila AL President Sheikh Akhteruzzaman Bacchu, and District BCL GS Sarder Nahian Al Sultan Ocean, among others, also spoke at the programme.GAZIPUR: In this connection, different programmes were organized in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agriculture University in the district.A mourning procession was brought out in the morning and paraded the main streets on the campus.Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the university Professor Dr Md Giasuddin Mia placed a wreath on the portrait of Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed at Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Hall.Later on, a discussion meeting was held there with Director of Student Welfare Parishad Professor Dr Md Mahbubur Rahman in the chair.VC Professor Dr Md Giasuddin Mia and Treasurer Professor Tofayel Ahmed, among others, also spoke on the occasion.Besides, a special prayer was offered at the central mosque of the university after Johr prayers seeking peace for the departed souls of Bangabandhu and the four national leaders.JOYPURHAT: To mark the day, District AL organized various programmes in the town.The day began with hoisting the national and party flags half-mast at the District AL office in the town at around 8am.Wreaths were then placed on the portrait of Bangabandhu and the four national leaders there.Later on, a discussion meeting was held at Sadar Upazila Parishad auditorium organized by the District AL.Zilla Parishad Administrator and District AL President Arifur Rahman Rocket presided over the meeting.District AL Senior Vice-president Advocate Momin Ahmed Chowdhury, GP, Advocate Nripendranath Mandal, PP, Golam Hakkani, Raja Chowdhury, District AL GS Md Zakir Hossain and Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman SM Solaiman Ali, among others, also spoke on the occasion.KISHOREGANJ: On this occasion, District AL organized a discussion meeting at its office in the town.District AL Acting President Advocate Md Zillur Rahman presided over the meeting.District AL GS Advocate MA Afzal, its Joint GS Advocate Abu Sayed Imam, Forest and Environment Secretary Anayet Karim Omi, Religious Affairs Secretary AKM Shamsul Islam Khan Masum, District Mohila AL GS Bilkis Begum, District BCL President Anwar Hossain Mollah Sumon and its GS Foyez Oman Khan, among others, were also present at the programme.Besides, special prayers were offered at different religious institutions in the district.PIROJPUR: To mark the day, District AL offered floral tribute to the portrait of the four national leaders in the town.A doa mahfil was also organized at the party office in this connection.District AL Office Secretary Sheikh Feroj Ahmed confirmed the matter.SIRAJGANJ: In this connection, different programmes were organized in the district.The day began with hoisting the national and the party flags half-past atop the District AL office on the SS Road in the town at dawn.Wreaths were placed on the portraits of Bangabandhu and the four national leaders there.Later on, a discussion meeting was held at Shaheed M Mansur Ali Auditorium in the town in the afternoon.District AL President freedom fighter (FF) KM Hossain Ali Hasan presided over the meeting.Former vice-president of the District AL FF Abu Yusuf Surya, Isahaq Ali, Advocate Bimal Kumar Das, District AL GS Abdus Samad Taluker and former District FF Commander Gazi Sohrab Ali Sarker, among others, were also present at the programme.