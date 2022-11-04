Seven herons released in Natore

NATORE, Nov 3: Seven herons were rescued and ten bamboo made traps for catching birds were destroyed in Singra Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The Department of Environment (DoF) and Nature Protection Forum in the upazila rescued the birds and destroyed the traps in a drive at Samarkole and Nasiarkandi Beel (water body).

Besides, two bird poachers were arrested. As they are under-age, they were set free taking bond not to catch birds in future.

Brids were released jointly by Al-Imran, assistant commissioner (land) and Mizanur Rahaman, officer-in-charge of Singra Police Station.

S.M. Razu Ahmed, president DoF and Nature Protection Forum, Rabin Khan, Mahidul Islam, Shubo Sarker and Masud Rana, activists of the forum, took part at the drive.









