Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 4 November, 2022, 8:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Six grader girl remains traceless at Santhia

Published : Friday, 4 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Our Correspondent

Tuli Rani Saha

Tuli Rani Saha

SANTHIA, PABNA, Nov 3: A sixth grader Tuli Rani Saha, 12, of Kashinathpur Village in Santhia Upazila of the district has remained  missing for 18 days.
Waiting for her return, her family members and relatives are passing days in concern. With each day passing, their tension is mounting up. For her trace, posters have been hanged in transports in different areas.
She is student of Kashinathpur Orbit Pre-cadet and High School and daughter of Uday Kumar Saha.
According to complaint made with Santhia Police Station (PS) and family sources, on October 17, Tuli went to her school usually in the morning; after the school time, she didn't return home; later on, family members and relatives started to search for her; and after being failure, a general diary was filed with the PS in the evening on the same day.
Her father Uday Kumar Saha said, "None can give trace of my daughter. I want her trace."
PS Police said, the student would use mobiles of her mother and sister, but using this reference she could not be traced; she had a SIM, but none can tell its number; if the SIM number is found, it would be easy for tracing her.
Head Teacher of the school Kamal Hossain said, "Tuli came to school. After school hour, she went out along with her friends. After her friends going away, she remained standing in front of the school. It was seen in CCTV video footage. We can't say where she went away later on."
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the PS Ashik Mohammad Siddiqul Islam said, a case has been filed with the PS.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Reception accorded to freshers of Feni Nursing and Midwifery College was held on the college campus
Sub-health centre opens at Tarail
Schoolgirl dies from snakebite in Chattogram
Three bodies found in three districts
Two ‘commit suicide’ in Bogura, Faridpur
Three men murdered in three districts
Jail Killing Day observed in districts
Seven herons released in Natore


Latest News
Sunamganj: 5 get life in prison in two rape cases
EU Ambassador calls on FBCCI President
HC Circuit Bench at Chattogram under consideration: Law Minister
Construction of new house for SAFF champ goalkeeper Rupna begins
Killers of Bangabandhu committed jail killing: PM tells JS
After six years, UN climate summit returns to Africa
Biman MD's office assistant involved in question paper leak: DB chief
Bangladesh to host group matches of U-20 Women's Asian Cup
10 million tonnes shipped in Ukraine grain deal: UN chief
G7 ministers meet with Ukraine war, China ties on agenda
Most Read News
Bank transaction hours from 10am-3:30pm from Nov 15
HC Circuit Bench at Chattogram under consideration: Law Minister
Murder of Himadri by unleashing dogs: Death of three convicts upheld
PM pays homage to Bangabandhu, four national leaders on 'Jail Killing Day'
Speedboat services on Bhola-Barishal route suspended ahead of BNP rally
Bid to rape on running bus: Driver jailed for 5 years
Rangpur city polls to be held on December 27
Xiaomi brings Redmi A1+
Four held over attack on Justice Manik's car, DB to deal with case
Khaleda will be sent back to jail if BNP crosses limit: PM
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft