Six grader girl remains traceless at Santhia



Tuli Rani Saha

Waiting for her return, her family members and relatives are passing days in concern. With each day passing, their tension is mounting up. For her trace, posters have been hanged in transports in different areas.

She is student of Kashinathpur Orbit Pre-cadet and High School and daughter of Uday Kumar Saha.

According to complaint made with Santhia Police Station (PS) and family sources, on October 17, Tuli went to her school usually in the morning; after the school time, she didn't return home; later on, family members and relatives started to search for her; and after being failure, a general diary was filed with the PS in the evening on the same day.

Her father Uday Kumar Saha said, "None can give trace of my daughter. I want her trace."

PS Police said, the student would use mobiles of her mother and sister, but using this reference she could not be traced; she had a SIM, but none can tell its number; if the SIM number is found, it would be easy for tracing her.

Head Teacher of the school Kamal Hossain said, "Tuli came to school. After school hour, she went out along with her friends. After her friends going away, she remained standing in front of the school. It was seen in CCTV video footage. We can't say where she went away later on."

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the PS Ashik Mohammad Siddiqul Islam said, a case has been filed with the PS.







