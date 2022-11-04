People reluctant to go to cyclone shelters during natural disasters



Kopotakkho College Cyclone Shelter at Koyra. photo: observer

Their reluctance was observed during all natural calamities including the latest Cyclone Sitrang.

It was learnt, people who stay in cyclone shelters for safety of life and property during calamities face problems, such as food, medical care, even locations of men and women in one room, and toilet facilities.

Although people survived cyclones including Sidor, Aila, Amphan and Sitrang, the fear of natural disasters has not ended for the people in the coastal upazila town.

Aktaruzzaman Khokon, 55, of Koyra Village No. 2 in Sadar Union, said, "Every year we have to fight with natural calamities. Every moment brings news of natural calamities like river burst, flood and cyclone."

Like him, millions of people in Koyra, Dacope, Shyamnagar, Paikgacha and Asashuni upazilas are passing their days in constant fear.

There are not enough shelters in the upazila. Koyra Upazila consists of seven unions and 131 villages. It is surrounded by Kapotaksh, Shakbaria, Shibsa and Arpangasiya rivers. So people remain in fear all year round. Especially, during natural calamities and due to high tide during new moon and full moon, most embankments develop breaking and flooding localities.

According to the Upazila Project Implementation Office, there are 97 cyclone shelters at different educational institutions in the upazila.

Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief have 19 cyclone shelters including two under-construction shelters.

Except for one union, remaining six ones are very exposed to calamities. If more cyclone shelters are constructed, suffering of people will be reduced, with protection of life and properties.

Upazila Project Implementation Office's Sub-Assistant Engineer Partha Pratim Chakraborty said, the government has a comprehensive plan to deal with disasters; if more cyclone shelters are built in coastal areas, it will benefit people.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Rokunuzzaman said, during natural calamities, the upazila administration and various voluntary organizations spread warning signs about cyclone to the public asking them to go to safe shelters.

Different school buildings with 116 shelter centres are prepared in the upazila, the UNO added.

Upazila Chairman SM Shafiqul Islam said, no one wants to stay in same room; there are not enough cyclone shelters for the safety of people's lives and property during calamities.

People's suffering increases especially due to lack of food, water, toilet and electricity, he added.







