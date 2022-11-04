Video
Biden hits campaign trail in final uphill push to salvage Democrats

Published : Friday, 4 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

WASHINGTON, Nov 3: President Joe Biden was embarking Thursday on a final push to try and save Democrats from defeat in next week's midterms, hours after he gave a dramatic speech casting the election as a make-or-break moment for US democracy.
Biden was flying to New Mexico, California and Illinois, before winding up with his latest of many appearances in the crucial electoral battleground Pennsylvania on Saturday.
The president spending so much campaign time in areas already considered Democratic strongholds -- like California -- indicates just how defensive the party has become.
Polls show Republicans likely to win the House of Representatives and possibly also the Senate. Currently, Democrats hold tiny majorities in both, but the party has been dragged down by popular discontent over high inflation.
Biden argued in a speech in Washington, DC, late Wednesday that the next week's contest is about far more than electoral politics, pointing out that hundreds of Republican candidates for offices across the nation have joined the false far-right conspiracy theory led by former president Donald Trump that the 2020 presidential contest was rigged.
Trump, despite being under investigation for hoarding top secret documents in his Florida golf resort and being twice impeached during his one-term presidency, has re-emerged as the Republican party's most powerful character, with many expecting him to run again in 2024.
The divisive figure, still a hero to tens of millions of Americans, is leading the charge by a slate of so-called election denying candidates. He is set to hold his latest rally in Iowa Thursday evening.
With conservatives hammering the administration over inflation, crime and illegal immigration, Biden, 79, used his Wednesday speech to attack Trump and his followers as a deeper threat to the country.
"There are candidates running for every level of office in America... who won't commit to accepting the results of the elections they're in," Biden said.
Their goal, he said, was to follow Trump's lead and try to "subvert the electoral system itself" -- noting there are more than 300 Republican election deniers on the ballot in races across the country this year.    -AFP



