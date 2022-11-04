Video
Four Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in separate incidents

Published : Friday, 4 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

JENIN, Nov 3: Four Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces Thursday, including an alleged attacker, medics and security officials said, as violence flared across Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank.
Two Palestinians were shot dead by Israeli forces in Jenin, while four others suffered gunshot wounds, the Palestinian health ministry said.
The deaths were announced as the Israeli army said it was carrying out a raid in the northern West Bank city, hours after a Palestinian who allegedly stabbed an Israeli officer was shot dead in Jerusalem's Old City.
A fourth Palestinian was killed earlier Thursday in clashes with Israeli forces northwest of Jerusalem.
The latest killings came two days after an Israeli general election and amid what the UN says is the deadliest period in years in the West Bank, with near daily army raids and an increase in clashes and attacks on Israeli forces.
Israel's military said it was "currently operating in the Jenin camp" for refugees, but did not comment on the man shot dead when contacted by AFP.
The Islamic Jihad militant group named one of those killed as Farouq Salameh, describing him as one of their fighters.
Earlier on Thursday an assailant was shot dead by Israeli police in Jerusalem's Old City, after being stopped for inspection according to the force.    -AFP


