Four more matches of Premier Handball decided on 3rd day

Four more matches of Cute Premier Handball League were decided on the third day (Thursday) at Shaheed Captain M Mansur Ali National Handball Stadium in the city.

In the day's matches, Prime Sporting Club beat Dhaka Mariners Young's Club by 41-21 goals after leading the first half by 24-11 goals, Jurain Janata Club defeated Flame Boys Club by 31-26 goals after dominating the first half by 14-13 goals, Narinda Pragati Boys Club beat Surjodoy Krira Chakra by 54-10 goals after leading the first half by 26-5 goals and Bangla Club outclassed

Menzis Krira Chakra by 53-25 goals after leading the first half by 27-13 goals.

A total of nine clubs, split into two groups, are taking part in the league, organised by Bangladesh Handball Federation (BHF).

After a group phase matches, the place-deciding matches will begin from November 6 while the top two teams from each group will qualify for the final slated for November 7 at the same venue.

Participating teams:

Group A - Arambagh Krira Sangha, Dhaka Mariners Young's Club, Prime Sporting Club, Flame Boys Club and Jurain Janata Club.

Group B - Narinda Pragati Boys Club, Bangla Club, Surjodoy Krira Chakra and Menzis Krira Chakra. -BSS













