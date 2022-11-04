Video
Friday, 4 November, 2022
Four more matches of Premier Handball decided on 3rd day

Published : Friday, 4 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Four more matches of Cute Premier Handball League were decided on the third day (Thursday) at Shaheed Captain M Mansur Ali National Handball Stadium in the city.
In the day's matches, Prime Sporting Club beat Dhaka Mariners Young's Club by 41-21 goals after leading the first half by 24-11 goals, Jurain Janata Club defeated Flame Boys Club by 31-26 goals after dominating the first half by 14-13 goals, Narinda Pragati Boys Club beat Surjodoy Krira Chakra by 54-10 goals after leading the first half by 26-5 goals and Bangla Club outclassed
Menzis Krira Chakra by 53-25 goals after leading the first half by 27-13 goals.
A total of nine clubs, split into two groups, are taking part in the league, organised by Bangladesh Handball Federation (BHF).
After a group phase matches, the place-deciding matches will begin from November 6 while the top two teams from each group will qualify for the final slated for November 7 at the same venue.
Participating teams:
Group A - Arambagh Krira Sangha, Dhaka Mariners Young's Club, Prime Sporting Club, Flame Boys Club and Jurain Janata Club.
Group B - Narinda Pragati Boys Club, Bangla Club, Surjodoy Krira Chakra and Menzis Krira Chakra.     -BSS


