A message from Nepal for Bangladesh



A moment of the match between Nepal and Bhutan in the SAFF U15 Girls' Championship at the Shaheed Bir Shreshtha Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium at Kamalapur on Thursday.

It was indeed the energetic Nepali striker Barsha Oli and Sukriya Miya who outsmarted Bhutan in the match. These strikers repeatedly breached opponents' defence line and scored four goals, one after another leaving the Bhutanese defenders quite helpless. There is no doubt that these two can pose great threat for the host in the next match to be played at the same Shaheed Bir Shreshtha Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium at Kamalapur.

It was only the 25th second after the kick off when Barsha received the ball from her fellow Dipa Rokaya, stormed into the box and send the ball over the surprised custodian Diktsha Rai to hit the post.

The Himalaya girls doubled the lead in the 17th minute following a solo effort of striker Barsha who alone rushed toward the danger zone with the ball and faced the custodian in one-vs-one challenge and eventually beat the opponent to score her second.

Barsha made a hat-trick scoring her third in the 34th minute. The striker received the ball from a freekick and squandered no time before running towards the danger zone where she faced almost no challenge while hitting the net.

In the same minute, within a few seconds, Nepal girls celebrated their fourth goal when winger Sukriya Miya went up on the right wing and served the ball to Barsha with a timely cut back and the capable striker sent it home perfectly.

Nepal found its fifth goal in the 65th minute. Following a wrong pass of the Bhutanese defender, Nepali midfielder Amita Bhul took control over the ball and passed it to striker Sukriya Miya who put an attack from the right wing to fire the far post.

Bhutan became a ten-player unit as its custodian Diktsha Rai was shown a red card by referee Jaya Chakma for touching the ball out of her area in the 67th minute. Substitute player Sonam Choden replaced her. But that incident literally ruined the team.

In the 72nd minute, Nepal extended the margin. The custodian was already grounded while trying to block an attempt of midfielder Rebika Nepali and taking the opportunity, Sukriya Miya scored her second and team's sixth goal.

The seventh goal was scored in the 85th minute. A substitute midfielder Bhabana Pariyar passed the ball to another substitute striker Senu Pariyar who easily overcame substitute custodian Sonam Choden before hitting the unguarded post. Sonam like her friend Diktsha Rai came ahead to thwart the attack while leaving the post behind unguarded.

The match saw no more goal in the rest of the time. Losing both the matches, Bhutan girls are is a bad position right now while both Bangladesh and Nepal won their first matches and in goos position.

Now, Nepal will face Bangladesh on Saturday at 4:30pm.







