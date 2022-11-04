Video
Finch could miss crunch T20 World Cup clash

Published : Friday, 4 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM

ADELAIDE, NOV 3: Australia captain Aaron Finch said Thursday he could pull out of his team's pivotal final Super 12 match at the Twenty20 World Cup against Afghanistan because of a hamstring injury.
Finch hit form on Monday with a 44-ball 63 in the win against Ireland but was unable to field after feeling a "twinge" during Ireland's innings.
The defending champions will probably have to beat Afghanistan on Friday by a big margin in Adelaide to have any chance of making the semi-finals as one of the two top teams in Group 1.
But opener Finch and middle-order batsman Tim David, who also has a hamstring niggle, are struggling to be fit.
"I will test out properly this afternoon to make sure that I am not hindering the side at all leading into the game," said Finch.
"Because that's the worst possible scenario that you leave the guys short out there with one player fewer."
David hurt his hamstring while batting and did not take field in Ireland's chase.
"He is in exactly the same boat. We will know more during training," said Finch.
Wicketkeeper Matthew Wade will lead Australia if Finch has to sit out.
Australia began their campaign with a big loss to New Zealand which left them with a poor net run rate which could now jeopardise their semi-finals chances.
Third in Group 1, but level on five points with New Zealand and England, Australia's fate will depend on other results even if they beat Afghanistan handsomely.    -AFP


