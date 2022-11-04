

IBBL opens Chunarughat Branch in Habigonj

Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the bank inaugurated the Branch as chief guest.

Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Director of the bank, Abdul Kadir Laskar, Chairman of Chunarughat Upazila Parishad, Mohammed Saiful Alam, Mayor of Chunarughat Pourasava attended the program among others as special guest.

Presided over by Muhammad Nurul Hoq, Head of Sylhet Zone, Abu Sadat Moudud Ahmad, Head of Chunarughat Branch thanked the audience. Md. Fazlur Rahman, journalist, Siddiqur Rahman and Hridoy Roy, business persons and Toyeba Khatun, school teacher attended. Executives and employees of the bank, clients, well wishers and local elites were also present on the occasion.