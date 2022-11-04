Banking Event

Mohammed Rabiul Hossain, Managing Director and CEO of Uttara Bank Ltd inaugurating the Digital Booth of Uttara Bank Securities Limited at Alishan Complex (1st Floor), 300 Elephant Road, Dhaka on Thursday. Deputy Managing Directors Maksudul Hasan, Md. Abul Hashem, Md. Ashraf-uz-Zaman and Deputy General Manager and CEO (Uttara Bank Securities Ltd) Muhammad Golam Farukh were present in this occasion. Customers of the Security house will be able to make transaction through the booth without coming to it's head office at Motijheel. photo: Bank