

MBL opens Matikata and Panchagarh uposhakhas

Bank's Chairman Morshed Alam MP, launched the uposhakhas on virtual platform as the chief guest by cutting ribbon in a ceremony arranged at the Head Office of the bank on Thursday.

Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO spoke on the occasion. A. S. M. Feroz Alam, Vice Chairman; M. Amanullah, Chairman, Risk Management Committee; Al-Haj Akram Hossain (Humayun), Alhaj Mosharref Hossain and M. A. Khan Belal, Directors of the bank were present as the special guests.

Mati Ul Hasan, AMD, Adil Raihan, Shamim Ahmed and Hasne Alam, DMDs, Tapash Chandra Paul, PhD, CFO of the bank, Shah Md. Sohel Khurshid, SEVP and Abu Asghar G. Haruni, Company Secretary of the bank, Khan Mohammad Akhtaruzzaman, MD of Online Group, among others executives of emp;oyees of the uposhakhas were connected virtually in the opening ceremony.

The Zonal Heads, HOBs and In-charges of the upashakhas were also connected virtually.



