Bengal Commercial Bank holds its Q3 business review meeting

Bengal Commercial Bank successfully held its 3rd quarter (Q3) Business Review Meeting for the year 2022 at the Bank's Head Office, 94 Gulshan Avenue, Dhaka on Monday, says a press release.Tarik Morshed, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank presided over the meeting and reviewed the overall business performances of the period.Morshed also ventilated the future course of action before the officials for achieving the ultimate goals of the Bank.Shahid Hossain, Adviser to the Bank; K.M. Awlad Hossain, DMD and CBO; Md. Rafiqul Islam, DMD and CTO; Divisional Heads and all Branch Managers of the Bank took part in the Business Review Meeting.